Two teens killed after truck crashes into tree, catches fire

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two teenagers are dead following a car accident in Wagoner County.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, emergency crews were called to an accident along 55th St. near the town of Okay.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 15-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Nissan Titan when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Following the crash, the truck caught on fire.

Authorities say the 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Also, investigators say a 16-year-old passenger was also killed in the crash.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.