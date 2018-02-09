× Via Airlines adding new nonstop flight to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are looking for a quick way to get to the Lone Star State, Oklahoma residents will now have another way to head south of the Red River.

Via Airlines announced that it will be adding three new nonstop flights from Austin, Texas, including two in the Sooner State.

On Friday, the airline announced that it will be adding nonstop flights to Little Rock, Arkansas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

“Austin is an amazing, fast-growing city. We are thrilled to bring the convenience of direct flights to the markets of Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Tulsa as part of our expansion as we hope to be known as Austin’s hometown airline,” said Matthew Macri, Via Airlines vice president of operations.

“Via Airlines takes pride in being the airline of the hospitality industry. When flying with us you are our guest, not just a passenger,” added Macri.

Service to Oklahoma City begins April 22, 2018 and service to Tulsa begins May 6, 2018.

For more information, visit the Via Air website.