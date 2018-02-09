Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Saturday afternoon

A front will cause travel problems this weekend. Ice chances will be in the forecast starting early Saturday morning. It doesn’t take much to make roads dangerous. Temperatures this weekend will NOT rise above freezing (or even the 20’s) so anything that falls will stick and stay this weekend.

Cloudy, windy, and cold this weekend. Weekend highs will be in the 20’s with strong northerly winds, dropping wind chills into the single-digits.

There’s also a chance of snow in northern and northeastern Oklahoma this weekend.

Use caution is you see any drizzle this weekend.