× Without Russ and Melo, Thunder Lose at Lakers

With both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony out with sprained ankles, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 106-81 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

OKC got off to quick start behind Paul George, who had 29 points and hit five 3-pointers.

The Thunder led by as many as nine points in the first quarter, then the Lakers started to heat up, and by the end of the quarter, led 30-27.

L.A. never trailed after that, leading 52-46 at halftime, and extending the lead in the second half to earn a season split in the four-game series.

Steven Adams was the only other Thunder player to score in double figures with 13 points, and added 9 rebounds.

Two Thunder starters did not score, with Patrick Patterson going 0-for-6 from the field and missing five 3-pointers.

Josh Huestis was 0-for-3 from the field and did not score.

Raymond Felton had 7 points in place of the injured Westbrook at point guard.

Alex Abrines was just 3-for-10 from the field and 1-for-6 from three point range.

OKC shot just 36 percent from the field and were 8-for-34 from three point land.

Five Lakers scored in double figures, led by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had 20 points.

L.A. hit 10 three-pointers.

The Lakers were also short-handed, after a trade with Cleveland sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, Jr. to the Cavaliers, that will eventually bring Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, plus the Cavs first round pick in 2018 to the Lakers.

OKC falls to 31-25 on the season.

The Thunder returns home to host Memphis Sunday at 6:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.