Woman claims hospital room was infested with bugs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro mom says her bathroom in the maternity ward at a local hospital was infested with bugs.

Grace Randolph says she delivered her baby at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.

Randolph says she had a complicated delivery and her baby was in the neonatal intensive care unit.

During that time, she was recovering in her room in the maternity ward. Randolph says when she went to take a shower, the walls in the bathroom were covered in bugs.

In a video taken by Randolph, what appears to be small insects can be seen on the wall.

Randolph says the hospital staff didn’t seem to care and told her they would “spray the room after she left.”

She also says when she was able to have her delivery surgery, the staff had another patient’s records and file—not hers.

The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center sent KFOR the following statement:

“Cleanliness and patient safety are top priorities at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. We take these types of complaints seriously and work hard to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve. As soon as the hospital became aware of the situation, our staff took swift action. We appreciate any opportunity to improve while continuing in our mission to improve the lives of Oklahomans.”