Yukon couple warning others about apparent scam

YUKON, Okla. — A couple is trying to spread the word after receiving fake checks in the mail as part of an apparent scam.

Chad and Charlene Riley tell News 4 that at first, it seemed like a sweet deal. They received an unexpected check in the mail for $1,860 addressed to Chad.

However, they said something didn’t add up.

The checked appeared to be from a scholarship fund in New York, according to Chad Riley.

Then, Chad received a text from someone named Theresa saying they needed to talk.

“I did not call it back. Then on Tuesday, I received another check from my own bank, Bank of America,” Riley said.

That check was for the same amount. He took it to his bank and learned it was a fake account.

They think whoever sent the checks and text messages was trying to gain access to personal information.

The Rileys reported it to Yukon police.