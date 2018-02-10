× FBI investigating suspicious package found on plane

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI was called out to Will Rogers Airport Saturday evening after reports of a suspicious package being found on an inbound plane.

Once the plane landed it was located to an isolated area of the airport.

Will Rogers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called out assist with the situation.

The passengers were still on the plane at this time as the FBI continues to investigate the device.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.