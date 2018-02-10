High level of alcohol found in autopsy of Texas State pledge

AUSTIN, Texas – An autopsy of a fraternity pledge at Texas State University who died during an initiation ritual has found that he had a blood alcohol content level more than four times the legal limit to drive in Texas.

Obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV , the autopsy report says 20-year-old Matthew Ellis’ BAC was 0.38. Ellis was found dead in November after having attended a party hosted by Phi Kappa Psi fraternity members.

The report says he did not have other drugs in his system.

Texas State University suspended all fraternity and sorority activities after Ellis’ death.

No charges have been filed. Wes Mau, the Hays County district attorney, said Friday that his office would review the case soon to determine whether to take “further action.”