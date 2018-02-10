NE Oklahoma City shooting leaves two dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday evening.

Officials responded near NE 46th and Prospect.

Oklahoma City police say when they arrived on scene, they found one person dead. Another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The person who was injured later died in the hospital due to their injuries

Children were also inside at the home at the time of the shooting but they were unharmed.

Police say they are searching for one male suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.