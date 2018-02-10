× Suspect on the run after leaving fake bomb at metro grocery store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a suspect is still on the run after leaving a fake bomb at a metro grocery store.

Police responded to Supermercado El Rodeo near SW 59th and S Blackwelder Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect left the device on the counter during a robbery.

The SWAT team responded to the scene, along with the Bomb Squad.

Police tell News 4 $400 was taken during the robbery.

Authorities determined the device was a fake explosive.

The incident is still under investigation.