Suspect on the run after leaving fake bomb at metro grocery store
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a suspect is still on the run after leaving a fake bomb at a metro grocery store.
Police responded to Supermercado El Rodeo near SW 59th and S Blackwelder Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the suspect left the device on the counter during a robbery.
The SWAT team responded to the scene, along with the Bomb Squad.
Police tell News 4 $400 was taken during the robbery.
Authorities determined the device was a fake explosive.
The incident is still under investigation.