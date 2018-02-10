Oklahoma reserve officer charged with rape 

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – A Wynnewood reserve officer has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Officials say 36-year-old Brandon Cross turned himself in to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.

Cross was a full-time officer in the early 2000s, and has been a reserve officer since 2016.

However, on Friday, Cross resigned after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Having known him as long as I’ve known him, it was especially shocking.” Police Chief Ken Moore said. “He was a good officer. He worked well with the officers, never had any problems with him.”

Moore said he’s known Cross since high school, and finds the charges shocking and troubling.

Court documents obtained by KXII say Cross sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl numerous times during the summer of 2013.

They also say Cross threatened the victim and her family if she told anyone what was happening.

In December 2015, the girl reported the assault to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office. Then, an investigation was underway.

“Police officers do wrong things too, they’re no different than anyone else,” Wynnewood resident Gerald Dixson said. “It’s a terrible, terrible crime, and if he’s guilty, I hope justice is swift.”

Cross could face up to live in prison if he is convicted on the three felonies.