Oklahoma State Upsets West Virginia

The Cowboys continue to surprise. After getting upset on their home floor by Baylor earlier in the week, the Cowboys responded by upsetting 19th ranked West Virginia on the road 88-85.

All five Cowboy starters finished in double figures. Cam McGriff and Kendall Smith both added 20 points to lead OSU.

Free throw shooting was awful against Baylor as OSU shot 47%. They rebounded by hitting 83 percent of their freebies against the Mountaineers. Cam McGriff led the way in that department going 13 of 13 from the stripe.

Lindy Waters added just ten points, but they were pivotal. Waters hit two massive three's to tie the game and then take a one point lead late. Jeffrey Carroll who had 14 points slammed home a big dunk with under five seconds to play. It gave OSU a three point lead.

Javon Carter, who had a career high 33, had a chance to hit a game tying three as time expired, but it hit off the side of the rim.

Oklahoma State moves to 15-10 and 5-7 in conference play with the win. They've now beat four ranked foes this season. Next up, they host Kansas State on Valentine's Day inside GIA.