Sooners Struggles On The Road Continue

Iowa State topped the OU men’s basketball team 88-80 in Ames on Saturday, February 10, the Sooners’ sixth straight loss on the road.

The Sooners have yet to win at Iowa State since Lon Kruger took over as head coach.

Oklahoma’s last win inside Hilton Coliseum was in 2011.

After trailing by as many as 17 the Sooners were able to tie the game several times in the second half before the Cyclones went on a late 9-0 run to clinch the win.

Sooners star freshman Trae Young paced the team with 22 points while also dishing out 11 assists.

Christian James also poured in 22 points, a career high for the OU junior.

OU takes to the road again on Tuesday, February 13, when they take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. in Lubbock, Texas.