Vehicle fire shuts down I-240

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire officials are on the scene of a commercial vehicle fire near I-35 southbound and I-240 west.

The vehicle is blocking the I-240 westbound ramp.

Highway patrol has shut down I-35 southbound and the off ramp due to heavy smoke in the area.

As the vehicle caught on fire it crashed into the concrete barrier and rolled over.

EMSA is on scene evaluating the condition of the driver.

The truck is said to have been carrying produce.

News 4 is currently on the scene and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.