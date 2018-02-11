× Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Frontier Airlines flight has been diverted to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport after a “suspicious device” was found on board.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney told The Associated Press a suspicious device was reported on Flight 481 from New Orleans to Denver and the aircraft landed without incident late Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Carney said all 156 passengers were taken off the Airbus 319, as FBI and Oklahoma City Police Department officials investigated.

Frontier spokesman Richard Oliver said, in a statement, after an “unattended personal item was discovered,” the diversion was undertaken “out of an abundance of caution.” He said a 1:30 a.m. departure was scheduled.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials didn’t immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press.