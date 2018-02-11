× Thunder Maul the Grizzlies 110-92

The Thunder put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the season without Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. The Thunder thrashed Memphis 110-92. A much needed win after the Thunder had lost five of six.

The Thunder hit 16 three pointers which set a franchise record. OKC was led by Paul George who dropped 33 on the Grizz. In fact, OKC finished with five in double figures. Jerami Grant added 14 off the bench.

Paul George played so well the fans at the arena were chanting, “We love Paul.” It was in response to Lakers fans chanting at him the other night, “We want Paul.”

The love form the fans was a bit of a motivating factor for George.

Next up for OKC, they welcome in the new look Cavaliers and LeBron James Tuesday.