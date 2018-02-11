Bundle up! Temps won’t warm up for a few days

Workers evacuated from oil field near Chickasha

Posted 10:03 am, February 11, 2018, by

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Continental Resources is working to contain a rig that is spewing water vapor.

Crews were called to the rig located north of Chickasha city limits shortly after 5 o’clock Sunday morning.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Department tells News 4  workers have been evacuated and safety crews are on scene.

Parts of North 4th street have been blocked off as a precaution.

Additional oil and gas companies have been brought in to contain the leak.  At this time no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.  We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.