Yukon store owner uses video, social media to stop alleged shoplifter

YUKON, Okla. - An owner of a local optical shop used surveillance video and social media to get back a pair of frames.

Torry Elston posted video of a woman in his Pearle Vision franchise store putting the pair of frames on her head and then walking out of the store.

The next day, when the store opened, the same woman went by the store, opened the front door and put the frames on the floor, saying she was "sorry" and it was an "accident."

Elston doesn't believe the woman is being truthful, citing the fact the lady removed the tag from the frames.

"Literally, they have a tag on them," he said. "It's not that easy to take off and, if it was an accident, why would you take the tag off?"

Elston said he wasn't able to find the woman and press charges.

"People don’t realize this happens way too much around here," he said. "We are one of the lucky stores because I am the owner and legally we can go after people. But, the corporate stores here in the city literally get hit once a week and nothing's being done to them. So, people need to be aware that stuff will happen to them if they keep taking from us."