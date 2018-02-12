× 15-year-old cheerleader killed after tragic crash in Oklahoma

OKEMAH, Okla. – A 15-year-old cheerleader was killed in a tragic crash in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was driving with 15-year-old Marina McKee in Okemah when he crashed into a concrete bridge post.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, McKee was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Officials said both teens were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

McKee was identified as the victim of the crash by family members and friends on social media.

She was a cheerleader at Okemah High School.