60-year-old accused of propositioning teen for sex on First Capital Trolley in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. - A 60-year-old man is wanted by police after he was accused of propositioning a teen on a shared public transportation.

It happened on First Capital Trolley, a transportation service in Logan County. The 17-year-old girl called to get a ride home from work.

"Apparently, they picked her up to take her home, there was another passenger in the back seat," said Guthrie Police Sgt. Jeremy Thorne.

That man was Jimmy Jay and, according to the affidavit, he had an unopened 12-pack in the van with him as well as crushed cans around him.

With only a bucket seat in the van, the teen had no choice but to sit next to him. Almost immediately, the ride took a turn.

The victim told police Jay produced a $100 bill, offering her the money "to come to his residence for what she believed to be sex." She said he also said he would "give her another $100 bill in the morning to leave."

"So, that kind of narrows down what the reason for her coming to the house would be," Thorne said.

The girl left at the next stop, before her final destination, called her parents and they called the police.

She told officers she was "worried for others that he would hurt somebody."

Now, Jay is charged with outraging public decency and public intoxication. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"It's just kind of gross, not something you want to see in our community," Thorne said.