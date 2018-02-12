Altus airman killed in bicycle accident

ALTUS, Okla. – Authorities say a local Air Force squadron is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday, officials say an active duty airman assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron was killed in a bicycle accident.

The man’s name is not being released until his family is notified.

“It is the worst kind of tragedy when we lose a member of our Air Force family,” said Col Eric Carney, 97th Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family during this process. We ask that the privacy of the family is respected as they grieve. Our top priority is ensuring the welfare of the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The 54th Air Refueling Squadron is based out of Altus Air Force Base and is the sole Air Education and Training Command KC-135R flying training squadron.