“Asking for a friend,” Memphis Grizzlies take to Twitter during game with Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though two of its stars had to spend the night off of court, the Oklahoma City Thunder was on fire on Sunday night.

The Thunder put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies, even though they were without Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

The team hit 16 3-pointers throughout the game, setting a franchise record. In the 110-92 win over the Grizzlies, the Thunder was led by Paul George, who scored 33 points.

Fans inside Chesapeake Energy Arena were chanting, “We love Paul.”

Paul George on if he heard Thunder fans chanting as he shot free throws: “I loved it every bit. It’s why I was trying to get to the line.” pic.twitter.com/W0XH0zOdgU — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 12, 2018

However, he wasn’t the only player to get on the scoreboard.

In fact, Oklahoma City finished with five players in double figures.

The Memphis Grizzlies even took note of the 3-pointers scored by the Thunder.

“Do y’all ever miss from 3? Asking for a friend, @okcthunder,” the Grizzlies tweeted.

do y'all ever miss from 3? Asking for a friend, @okcthunder — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 12, 2018

The teams had a fun back-and-forth online as well as on the court.

“….. r u serious rn,” the Grizzlies tweeted again.

…….r u serious rn — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 12, 2018

“New phone. Who dis?” the Thunder replied.

New phone. Who dis? — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 12, 2018