Canadian County officials warn about phone scam

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County are warning residents about a scam that is targeting people who have recently been released from jail.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says scammers have been calling family members of people who have been released on bond and claim to be from the bonding company.

Officials say the scammers then claim the bond amount has been increased, and the arrestee needs to pay more money or go back to jail.

The scammer will then demand that the person released on bond either wire them money, or get a Green Dot card and give them the number. The scammer claiming to be from the bonding company will also demand that the arrestee remain on the phone with them until they get the wire transfer or card information.

Sheriff’s officials warn that this is a scam, and say to hang up if you receive that type of call. Once you hang up, call your local law enforcement office.

“Sometimes it feels like a full-time job just trying to keep our citizens informed of telephone scammers, and con-jobs. Unfortunately, some people, mostly the elderly often fall prey to these criminal schemes,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Citizens should know that an increase to the bond amount requires a hearing before a judge.