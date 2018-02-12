Cooking with Kyle: Dark Chocolate Creme Brulee recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Creme Brûlée is a classic favorite, and chocolate is a Valentine’s Day staple. Pairing the two is nothing short of heaven! This easy recipe takes little time to prepare and is made in advance. Happy Valentine’s Day!

2 C (1/2 quart) heavy cream

1/2 t vanilla extract

4oz semi-sweet baking chocolate OR 2/3 C semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/3 C sugar

4 large egg yolks

6 t sugar (to caramelize just before serving)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

In a saucepan, combine heavy cream and vanilla. Heat to boiling over medium-medium high heat. Remove from heat, whisk in chocolate and stir until chocolate is melted and thoroughly combined. Mixture will be smooth.

In a mixing bowl (I prefer one with a spout) whisk together egg yolks and 1/2 C sugar.

Slowly and thoroughly whisk in hot cream/chocolate mixture.

Pour mixture into ramekins, custard cups or Brûlée dishes. (The recipe yields 24 oz, or 6 x 4oz ramekins, 5 x 5oz Brûlée dishes) Place containers into a baking dish large enough to accommodate them. Pour water around containers to 1/2-2/3 way up side of containers.

Bake at 300 for 45-60 minutes, or until Brûlée “jiggles.” Remove from oven. Allow to cool enough to be able to handle. Remove from pan and refrigerate 2 hours. Cover with plastic wrap and return to refrigerator for at least 8 hours, or until ready to serve.

To Brûlée top:

Preheat broiler OR prepare Brûlée/blow torch.

Sprinkle each dessert with 1 t sugar. Place desserts on baking sheet and:

(Place under broiler for 3 minutes, or until sugar is bubbly and caramelized) (Using torch, caramelize sugar on each dessert.) Serve immediately.