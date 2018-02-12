First streetcar on its way to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re moving closer to having a streetcar in downtown Oklahoma City.
In 2013, the Oklahoma City-City Council first voted to move forward with a proposed streetcar project throughout downtown Oklahoma City.
Almost five years later, the project is almost complete.
Our partners at OKCTalk report that the first streetcar is on its way to Oklahoma City from Pennsylvania.
At this point, construction along the new routes is still ongoing.
The east-west loop will run a little over two miles connecting the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Cox Convention Center, Devon Tower and the future downtown park and convention center.
The north-south loop will cover almost five miles and connect most of the Bricktown route, Automobile Alley, the Central Business District and Midtown.