Gift ideas! What women and men REALLY want for Valentine’s Day – and many are free!

February 12, 2018

Need a last minute gift idea for your Valentine?

If you'd like to step outside the traditional Valentine's Day box of roses and chocolates, we have a few ideas for you.

According to one online survey, most men want food or alcohol! Rather it be a bouquet of beef jerky, a home-cooked or restaurant meal, or his favorite whisky, the old saying appears to be true in this case - the way to a man's heart is through his belly!

As for women, most do not want candy at all.

According to RetailMeNot, more than one-third of us wait until the last minute to buy Valentine's Day gifts, with the average couple spending $135.

However, we've compiled 30 ideas from all price ranges for both women and men, many of which cost nothing at all:

  • Breakfast in bed
  • Bundle up, snuggle up, and look up! Wish on a few stars together
  • Weekend getaway at a hotel, cabin, bed and breakfast, RV, or tent - you can even camp out in your backyard!
  • Lingerie or nice boxer shorts
  • Concert tickets, sporting event tickets, or other event
  • Jewelry, cufflinks, or watch
  • Personalized gift
  • Professional photo session of the happy couple - or have a friend do it for free!
  • Couples cooking or dancing classes
  • Instrument lessons
  • 3 hours of undivided attention without phones
  • Specialty coffee or coffee maker
  • Couples massage (you can find great prices on Groupon) or give each other one for free!
  • Robe and/or slippers
  • Commit to three minutes a day of complimenting the other
  • Donate your Valentine's dollars to your favorite charity that you choose as a couple
  • Tech gadgets, such as an Amazon Kindle, a Roku stick to watch movies together, or an instant camera
  • Purse, shoes, belt, tie, or gift card to their favorite store
  • Donate blood together to help someone in need
  • Fancy candles, soaps, lotions, or shaving accessories
  • Bath salts, bombs, or bubbles (and maybe a couple's date in the tub)
  • Love notes every day for a month already written and wrapped - or better yet, for a year!
  • Bike riding, ice skating, roller skating, escape room, virtual reality arcade, hiking, putt putt, rent a boat, indoor sky diving, etc.
  • Do all of your significant other's chores for a week or hire a house cleaning service
  • Cook dinner with candles and champagne
  • Sit by the fireplace, pour your favorite drink, and toast to your favorite memories together
  • Romantic picnic
  • Take them to the place you first met
  • A book about something important to you as a couple or a place you've visited
  • Join a gym and workout together

