Gift ideas! What women and men REALLY want for Valentine’s Day – and many are free!

Need a last minute gift idea for your Valentine?

If you'd like to step outside the traditional Valentine's Day box of roses and chocolates, we have a few ideas for you.

According to one online survey, most men want food or alcohol! Rather it be a bouquet of beef jerky, a home-cooked or restaurant meal, or his favorite whisky, the old saying appears to be true in this case - the way to a man's heart is through his belly!

As for women, most do not want candy at all.

According to RetailMeNot, more than one-third of us wait until the last minute to buy Valentine's Day gifts, with the average couple spending $135.

However, we've compiled 30 ideas from all price ranges for both women and men, many of which cost nothing at all:

Breakfast in bed

Bundle up, snuggle up, and look up! Wish on a few stars together

Weekend getaway at a hotel, cabin, bed and breakfast, RV, or tent - you can even camp out in your backyard!

Lingerie or nice boxer shorts

Concert tickets, sporting event tickets, or other event

Jewelry, cufflinks, or watch

Personalized gift

Professional photo session of the happy couple - or have a friend do it for free!

Couples cooking or dancing classes

Instrument lessons

3 hours of undivided attention without phones

Specialty coffee or coffee maker

Couples massage (you can find great prices on Groupon) or give each other one for free!

Robe and/or slippers

Commit to three minutes a day of complimenting the other

Donate your Valentine's dollars to your favorite charity that you choose as a couple

Tech gadgets, such as an Amazon Kindle, a Roku stick to watch movies together, or an instant camera

Purse, shoes, belt, tie, or gift card to their favorite store

Donate blood together to help someone in need

Fancy candles, soaps, lotions, or shaving accessories

Bath salts, bombs, or bubbles (and maybe a couple's date in the tub)

Love notes every day for a month already written and wrapped - or better yet, for a year!

Bike riding, ice skating, roller skating, escape room, virtual reality arcade, hiking, putt putt, rent a boat, indoor sky diving, etc.

Do all of your significant other's chores for a week or hire a house cleaning service

Cook dinner with candles and champagne

Sit by the fireplace, pour your favorite drink, and toast to your favorite memories together

Romantic picnic

Take them to the place you first met

A book about something important to you as a couple or a place you've visited

Join a gym and workout together