Gift ideas! What women and men REALLY want for Valentine’s Day – and many are free!

Need a last minute gift idea for your Valentine?
If you'd like to step outside the traditional Valentine's Day box of roses and chocolates, we have a few ideas for you.
According to one online survey, most men want food or alcohol! Rather it be a bouquet of beef jerky, a home-cooked or restaurant meal, or his favorite whisky, the old saying appears to be true in this case - the way to a man's heart is through his belly!
As for women, most do not want candy at all.
According to RetailMeNot, more than one-third of us wait until the last minute to buy Valentine's Day gifts, with the average couple spending $135.
However, we've compiled 30 ideas from all price ranges for both women and men, many of which cost nothing at all:
- Breakfast in bed
- Bundle up, snuggle up, and look up! Wish on a few stars together
- Weekend getaway at a hotel, cabin, bed and breakfast, RV, or tent - you can even camp out in your backyard!
- Lingerie or nice boxer shorts
- Concert tickets, sporting event tickets, or other event
- Jewelry, cufflinks, or watch
- Personalized gift
- Professional photo session of the happy couple - or have a friend do it for free!
- Couples cooking or dancing classes
- Instrument lessons
- 3 hours of undivided attention without phones
- Specialty coffee or coffee maker
- Couples massage (you can find great prices on Groupon) or give each other one for free!
- Robe and/or slippers
- Commit to three minutes a day of complimenting the other
- Donate your Valentine's dollars to your favorite charity that you choose as a couple
- Tech gadgets, such as an Amazon Kindle, a Roku stick to watch movies together, or an instant camera
- Purse, shoes, belt, tie, or gift card to their favorite store
- Donate blood together to help someone in need
- Fancy candles, soaps, lotions, or shaving accessories
- Bath salts, bombs, or bubbles (and maybe a couple's date in the tub)
- Love notes every day for a month already written and wrapped - or better yet, for a year!
- Bike riding, ice skating, roller skating, escape room, virtual reality arcade, hiking, putt putt, rent a boat, indoor sky diving, etc.
- Do all of your significant other's chores for a week or hire a house cleaning service
- Cook dinner with candles and champagne
- Sit by the fireplace, pour your favorite drink, and toast to your favorite memories together
- Romantic picnic
- Take them to the place you first met
- A book about something important to you as a couple or a place you've visited
- Join a gym and workout together