Health officials: Measles case confirmed in Cleveland County

NORMAN, Okla. – Health officials say they are investigating the first confirmed case of measles in Oklahoma in 2018.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Cleveland County Health Department say the measles case was located in Norman.

Authorities say the patient had returned to Oklahoma after traveling internationally.

Now, health officials are warning people who visited the following locations in Norman during the specified times that they may have been exposed to the disease.

Norman Pediatrics, located at 808 Wall Street in Norman, on Friday, Feb. 2 from 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese’s, located at 2201 Interstate Dr. in Norman, on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Norman Regional HealthPlex, located at 3300 HealthPlex Parkway in Norman, on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 12:25 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Officials say the patients was in the outpatient registration, emergency room waiting area and laboratory collection services.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to identify people who may have been exposed to measles.

Fortunately, people are protected if they are immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine (MMR) after their first birthday, or if they were born during or before 1957.

Those who think they may have been at risk of exposure should review their immunization records and contact the Cleveland County Health Department at (405) 321-4048 ext. 260. or the OSDH epidemiologist on-call at 800-234-5963.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air. The virus may remain airborne up to two hours in a room even after the infected person has left.

Patients usually develop symptoms about 10 days after exposure with a range of 7 to 21 days.

Symptoms include mild to moderate fever, runny nose, red eyes and a cough. A few days later, a rash appears starting on the face spreading to the rest of the body, accompanied by a fever that can reach up to 105 degrees.

Measles can lead to pneumonia and other complications, especially in young children.

People with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the onset of the rash and until four days after the rash starts.