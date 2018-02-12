× House lawmakers to vote on sweeping tax bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers in the Oklahoma House are expected to vote on part of the ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ budget package Monday, which includes a $581 million tax increase.

House Bill 1033 would impose additional taxes on tobacco, oil and gas production, diesel fuel, and wind energy. The measure needs a 3/4 vote in both House and Senate chambers in order to pass, meaning at least 76 votes on Monday afternoon.

Despite passing in the House Budget Committee last week, some lawmakers are skeptical of its chances of passing the full House.

“There’s a very strong conservative contingent within the House Republican Caucus that will not support the plan, and you have a very strong blue collar democratic contingent that wants to see the bill be more fair,” Rep. Eric Proctor, D-Tulsa, said Thursday. “It is immoral, to me, that a janitor that cleans up the Capitol at night pays more in taxes than Devon Energy. A janitor pays 5 percent and Devon Energy, under this plan, pays 4.”

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the bill is about compromise.

“Do I love this package? Absolutely not. Do I think it’s the right thing to do for the state? Absolutely,” Rep. Wallace said.

The House will convene on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Prior to the tax bill vote, teachers will rally at the Capitol to support a $5,000 pay raise, which is part of the package and would be funded by the higher taxes.