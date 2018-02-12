× Hundreds rally at capitol in support of Step Up Oklahoma plan

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of educators and supporters of the Step Up Oklahoma plan have rallied on Monday at the state capitol in support of the proposal.

“We’ve got to do something for our state, and it’s time that we bring our teacher’s back into the fold. We need to pay them,” said Tony O’Brien, the superintendent for Newcastle Public Schools.

“I’ve taught pre-K for 12 years, and I’ve never got a pay raise. For 12 years, we’ve never got one. We love our job. We do this for the babies. It’s time for them to pay us,” said Julie Atchley with Locust Grove Public Schools.

Educators are hoping the Step Up Oklahoma plan might be the answer.

The proposal would raise almost $800 million for our state and over $250 million of that revenue would pay for a $5,000 teacher pay raise. It would also raise the state tax on cigarettes, gasoline, oil and gas production and introduce a new fee on wind energy.

The House is expected to vote on the plan Monday afternoon.