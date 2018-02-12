“It was senseless,” Neighbors stunned by double-murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Neighbors in one northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock following a deadly shooting that rattled the community.

On Saturday night, police were called to a shooting near N.E. 46th and Prospect.

Police say 34-year-old Rashaan Sardis went into the home and shot 27-year-old Jasmine Clayton and 42-year-old Charles Roland.

“I was stunned,” said Will Myers, who lives across the street. “I heard the shots.”

Roland was pronounced dead at the scene, and Clayton died after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Police found Sardis at his home, about a mile away, and arrested him.

Investigators say the victims knew Sardis, but they still don’t know of a motive for the murders.

“We simply don’t know why he chose to shoot,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“It was senseless,” said Myers.

Myers, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, says the victims had only lived in the home since last summer.

“I’d watch a yard full of kids playing, happy, and they were happy,” Myers said.

Now, a small memorial stands outside the home, serving as a heartbreaking reminder of what happened inside.

“The kids – when the police brought the four kids out, that’s what really got me,” said Myers.

A family is now devastated by tragedy.

“That’s what I’m concerned about,” Myers said. “I’m praying for the kids.”

Sardis was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.