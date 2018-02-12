Man pleads guilty to double murder in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. – A man accused of killing two men nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to the charges.

In May of 2016, police say Craig Stanford got into a fight with Aaron Lavers and Anthony Rogers over stolen property.

Ultimately, Lavers and Rogers were shot to death in their Ardmore apartment.

Two weeks ago, Stanford went on trial for two counts of murder.

On Sunday night, KXII reports that Stanford pleaded guilty and agreed to tell authorities where he hid the murder weapon in exchange for not facing the death penalty.

Stanford’s lawyer told police that the gun was buried in a backyard of a vacant home next to Stanford’s previous home.

Stanford, who is facing up to life in prison, will be sentenced next month.