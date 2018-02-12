× Man, woman killed in double-shooting in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and a woman were killed in a double-shooting in northeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to reports of a shooting near N.E .46th and Prospect.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who appeared to have been shot.

Police said Jasmine Clayton, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene while Charles Roland, 42, died at a local hospital.

Investigators say they later learned 34-year-old Rahshaan Sardis went to the victims’ home where he became involved in an altercation with Roland and Clayton.

During the altercation, police say Sardis pulled out a gun and shot both victims.

He then left the home.

Police were able to track down Sardis and take him into custody for two counts of first-degree murder.