Metro man stabbed while picking up his kids

LINDSAY, Okla. - A Lindsay man is recovering at a metro hospital after sustaining a critical stab wound in front of his children.

It happened Friday night; Kolby Rushing was picking up his kids from his ex-wife.

"He turned around, he yelled 'What the heck, Josh, you just stabbed me,'" said Hailey Moss, Rushing's best friend.

Court records show the stabbing occurred around 6 p.m. right outside the Lindsay police station.

"It went through the muscle and punctured his lung, and he has a collapsed lung and broken rib," Moss said.

Friends said the victim was looking forward to spending time with his two kids and showed up at the police department for the exchange.

"Next thing he knew, he felt something in his back," Moss said.

Police said Rushing was stabbed by Joshua Martin.

An affidavit alleges he was armed with a large, military-style knife.

"It all happened right in front of the police station, and his uncle's a cop so I'm not sure if he thought he would get a way with it," Moss said.

An injured Rushing ran inside the police station for help.

The suspect and Rushing's former wife drove off.

According to an affidavit, Martin later turned himself into police.

He's now in the Garvin County jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"We're definitely hoping for full justice and that everything will go like it should," Moss said.

Moss also said Rushing should be released Tuesday from the hospital.

A no contact order has also been placed against Martin and Rushing's ex-wife.