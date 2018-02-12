Bundle up! Temps won’t warm up for a few days

Mysterious white powder in envelope sends Donald Trump Jr.’s wife to hospital

Posted 12:33 pm, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:44PM, February 12, 2018

Donald Trump Jr, with his wife Vanessa and children departs St. John's Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images)

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to the hospital Monday after she opened an envelope filled with a mysterious white powder at her New York home, according to WPIX.

The envelope was opened by Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump around 10 a.m. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It’s unknown what the white substance inside the envelope was, but police say it has been deemed nonhazardous and has been taken to a lab for further examination.

Trump Jr. is the oldest of the president’s children.

Last year, his brother Eric Trump was sent an envelope containing a threatening letter and suspicious white powder at his Manhattan home.