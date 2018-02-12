OU dental students offering free dental care to children

OKLAHOMA CITY – Children will be able to receive free dental care next month from a group of dental students.

Students from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry will offer complimentary dental care for children between 4-years-old and 12-years-old on Saturday, March 3 at the OU College of Dentistry, located at 1201 N Stonewall Ave.

Dental and dental hygiene students, working under the supervision of trained dentists, will provide cleanings, fillings, crowns and caps for children between 7:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on March 3.

“The Kids’ Day Program is an opportunity for the OU College of Dentistry students and faculty to reach out and make a difference in the smiles of Oklahoma’s Children, many of whom may not have the opportunity to receive dental care,” said Dr. Kevin Haney, D.D.S., Associate Dean of Student Affairs and faculty sponsor of the Kids’ Day Program student group.

Registration is required since space is limited, and all patients must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To register, call (405) 607-4755.