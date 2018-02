× Sooners Slip Again in Polls, Cowgirls Move Up

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team dropped in both major polls out Monday after losing their third straight game.

The Sooners fell to #23 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, down six spots in the AP poll and five spots in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team moved up one spot in the AP poll to #21 after wins at TCU and Iowa State.