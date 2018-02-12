Squad joins sole cheerleader from opposing school who was cheering alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- There was no doubt plenty of action happening on the basketball court at the Missouri CLAA Conference Tournament last week, but it was what was happening on the sidelines that was really inspiring.

The cheer squad from Hardin-Central noticed that another school had only one cheerleader representing them. Luckily, the ladies from Hardin-Central had more than enough spirit to go around.

Mom Brenda Milligan sent WDAF a video of the squad joining the lone cheerleader. She writes: