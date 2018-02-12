× State authorities investigating possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma

GROVE, Okla. – State authorities are investigating a possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, a woman’s body was discovered outside a trailer house at the Kingspoint Mobile Home Park, just outside of Grove.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help with the case.

The medical examiner will work to make a positive identification and determine her manner and cause of death.

In the meantime, OSBI special agents and sheriff’s investigators are collecting information and gathering evidence in this possible homicide.