What you need to know about the Oklahoma City mayoral primary election

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials are preparing for the Oklahoma City mayoral primary election.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the primary election for Oklahoma City Mayor.

Use your voter ID card or the Oklahoma State Election Board’s online voter tool at ok.gov/elections to find your polling location or confirm your registration.

All Oklahoma City voters registered by the Jan. 19 deadline are eligible to vote in the election.

Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at ok.gov/elections.

Many people live in Oklahoma City and are eligible to vote in the election but don’t realize it because their postal address, ZIP code or school district is in a suburb like Edmond, Mustang, Yukon or Moore. Enter your address here to see if you live in Oklahoma City.

State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Without ID, a voter may prove their identity by signing a sworn affidavit and then cast a provisional ballot.

About the election

The candidates in the mayoral election are:

Taylor M. Neighbors

Randall Smith

David Holt

Click here to see a sample ballot.

If the winner of the primary election earns a majority of the votes, that candidate will be sworn in to a four-year term as Mayor on April 10. If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will stand in a decisive general election April 3.

The Mayor is one of nine members of the Oklahoma City Council. The other members represent each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards.

The Council is nonpartisan and members serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government. The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and Council members’ annual salary is $12,000.

Oklahoma City’s next Mayor will succeed current Mayor Mick Cornett, who isn’t seeking re-election after four terms. He has served as Mayor since 2004.