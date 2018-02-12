Wynnewood reserve officer charged with raping teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. - A Wynnewood reserve officer, Brandon Cross, is out on bond after being charged with two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts with a child.

The alleged incidents took place in Wynnewood from 2011 to 2014 when the victim was 13 and 14 years old.

“It was a troublesome incident and, you know, these allegations are serious,” said Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes.

Rhodes said the victim and her mother went to them in December of 2015.

It has been a lengthy investigation.

"We performed a polygraph examination in this matter, which takes time - of course, the forensics interview with the juvenile. These things take time. I think it was complicated some by this being a reserve police officer," Rhodes said.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother told investigations what her daughter told her.

“She was told by him if she told me then he would kill me and her sister and make her watch then kill her,” read the probable cause affidavit.

The mother also told investigators her daughter told her Cross would try to have sex with her “and she would hide under her bed and cry.”

"We were dotting our i's and crossing our t's, for sure, you know, when somebody makes allegations this serious against a police officer," Rhodes said.

"I think shocked like everybody else around here. You don't expect people in authority to do that or anybody for that matter,” said Craig Mettry, a Wynnewood City Council Member.

Mettry said, while he’s saddened by the allegation against one of their officers, he does not feel it is a reflection on their department.

"In some way, we've got to better know who we're putting out there. But, you know, sometimes, you just don't know. You don't know what people are really all about and, no matter how well you think you know them, we all can have different side that it's just hard to see,” Mettry said.

Another troubling allegation in the court documents is when the victim tells investigators she had told a Davis police officer about the sexual acts when she ran away during the summer of 2013 but “the Davis officer did not believe her because him and Brandon were friends and worked together at the Davis Police Department.”

"It's something I'm taking very seriously,” said Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper.

Cooper said he located the runaway call from 2013 but can’t find anything about the allegations of abuse.

None of his officers remember anything about it.

"We're still going to keep investigating until nothing left to investigate. But, as of right now, I can't find anything," Cooper said.

Cross turned himself in to the Garvin County jail last Friday.

He was released on $25,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.

The Wynnewood police chief said Cross resigned last week after the charges were filed.

He tells News 4 Cross was a full-time officer there back in the early 2000’s and hired back as a reserve officer in September of 2016.