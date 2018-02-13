71-year-old Oklahoma woman dies from crash injuries after swerving to miss dog in road

FINLEY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old woman died from injuries after a crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say the accident happened around 9:40 a.m. approximately one mile north of Finley, Oklahoma, in Pushmataha County.

OHP says 71-year-old Carmel Graham was driving southbound on US271 when she swerved right to avoid hitting a dog in the roadway. That’s when her vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne and “impacting the ground and striking a tree.”

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival due to her injuries.

Graham was not wearing her seatbelt, according to OHP.