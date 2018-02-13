Carrie Underwood responds to Oklahoma students singing ‘The Champion’

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma country music star is responding after a local school district used her song to start their day.

Country music star Carrie Underwood has had several hit singles throughout her career, and she is also the voice behind the NFL’s Sunday Night Football theme song.

During the Super Bowl, Underwood premiered her new song, ‘The Champion.’

.@carrieunderwood kicks us off on the biggest Sunday Night of them all. Watch the #SuperBowl now on NBC or stream: https://t.co/Q1JrUmZiy2 pic.twitter.com/Awxc9zikfF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018

After its debut, the song was downloaded 16,000 times, and it seems to have caught the attention of a group of elementary school children in the Sooner State.

Scott Allen, the principal at Monroe Elementary in Enid, tweeted a video of the elementary students singing a part of Carrie Underwood’s new song.

“I’ve been working my whole life, and now it’s do or die. I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable. They knock me down, I get up again. I am the champion. You’re gonna know my name. You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain. I was made for this, I was born to win. I am the champion.”

We are Champions! We have sung this song every morning for the past couple weeks. We love you Carrie Underwood! @carrieunderwood #TheChampion #okieschoolsrock #oklaed #canwegetashoutout Please, share and help us let Carrie know how much her words have inspired us! pic.twitter.com/ET2i7VsGOB — Scott Allen (@ThatRoaringLion) February 12, 2018

Allen posted the video and asked others to share it so that Underwood would know how much her song has inspired his students.

“Wow, so great to see how you start your day- thank you!! #okieschoolsrock #TheChampion,” Underwood tweeted.

Wow, so great to see how you start your day – thank you!! #okieschoolsrock #TheChampion https://t.co/ASjS9FgfTA — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 13, 2018