David Holt wins primary election for Oklahoma City Mayor

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a true landslide, with almost 80% of the vote, David Holt will become the first new mayor in Oklahoma City in 14 years.

David Holt won a majority of the votes and will be sworn into a four-year term as Mayor on April 10. He had 78% of the votes.

He went up against Taylor M. Neighbors and Randall Smith.

“In a way, it’s been in the works for years, but it’s been one long campaign this last year. It’s a relief and it’s exciting and it’s an honor. I probably haven’t had time to let it sink in yet, but it’s an honor,” said OKC Mayor Elect David Holt.

The 38-year-old was beaming at his watch party at the Old First National Building. The PC North grad has spent time in Washington, but is probably best known for his time with Mayor Mick Cornett.

Holt will succeed current Mayor Cornett, who isn’t seeking re-election after four terms. He has served as Mayor since 2004.

