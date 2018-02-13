× Investigation underway after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Stillwater in-home day care

STILLWATER, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a 4-month-old was found unresponsive at an in-home day care.

Monday around 11:30 a.m., officials responded to a home in the 3000 block of East 2nd Street for a report of an infant not breathing. Police say the residence was an in-home day care.

The first officer on scene entered the home and found “an adult female performing CPR” on a 4-month-old infant. The officer then took over life-saving efforts until medical units arrived on scene.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information from the daycare providers indicates “the infant was put down for a nap and found not breathing approximately an hour later.”

The investigation is ongoing.