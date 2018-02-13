Midwest City Assistant Fire Chief dies of apparent heart attack

OKLAHOMA – The assistant fire chief of the Midwest City Fire Department died Tuesday of an apparent heart attack.

According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Assistant Fire Chief Reece Morrison had been working earlier in the day, and then took off to attend his child’s game.

During the game, he collapsed of an apparent heart attack and did not survive.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Chief Morrison’s family, friends, and the Midwest City Fire Department,” the post reads.