Nightclub at Northpark Mall in northwest Oklahoma City preparing for grand opening

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local nightclub in northwest Oklahoma City is preparing for its grand opening at the Northpark Mall.
The new Liszt Nightclub & Lounge opens on February 16th.
According to the owner, the music at Liszt will be a mix of current top dance selections with a “sprinkle” of the classics.
The nightclub was named after Franz Joseph Liszt, a Hungarian composer, known for his extravagance and showmanship.
But, the owner said the name has a double meaning as well.
“The Liszt is also a parody of being asked by the doorman at an exclusive nightclub ‘are you on the list?'”
The establishment will be open Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m.
The grand opening is Friday, February 16th from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.