Nightclub at Northpark Mall in northwest Oklahoma City preparing for grand opening

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local nightclub in northwest Oklahoma City is preparing for its grand opening at the Northpark Mall.

The new Liszt Nightclub & Lounge opens on February 16th.

According to the owner, the music at Liszt will be a mix of current top dance selections with a “sprinkle” of the classics.

The nightclub was named after Franz Joseph Liszt, a Hungarian composer, known for his extravagance and showmanship.

But, the owner said the name has a double meaning as well.

“The Liszt is also a parody of being asked by the doorman at an exclusive nightclub ‘are you on the list?'”

The establishment will be open Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m.

The grand opening is Friday, February 16th from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.