OKLAHOMA CITY – One of Oklahoma City’s most popular areas will soon be getting a new hotel.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, plans have been submitted for a 6-story Hotel Indigo in Deep Deuce.

The high-style brand hotel would house 135 rooms and include a parking structure, an outdoor patio and bar.

The hotel would be built on a vacant lot directly across from The Hill condominiums at 330 N.E. 1st St.

This would be the first Hotel Indigo in Oklahoma.