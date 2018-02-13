Breaking: Oklahoma State Department of Health interim commissioner resigns following domestic abuse allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health interim commissioner has resigned following allegations of domestic violence.

Tulsa police tell The Frontier officers responded to a domestic violence call from Preston Doerflinger’s wife in 2012. Doerflinger is Oklahoma’s finance secretary and interim commissioner of the state health department.

Doerflinger didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Frontier.

Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell read from a police report but didn’t supply The Frontier with a copy. Tuell said the case was assigned to the department’s family violence unit but it was closed and not forwarded to prosecutors.

The woman, who is now his ex-wife, told police Doerflinger had choked her.

In another brush with the law, Doerflinger’s driver’s license was revoked after he pleaded no contest in 2015 to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

On Tuesday, the board of OSDH went into executive session to discuss Doerflinger’s employment.

Doerflinger announced his resignation following the executive session.