OSBI identifies possible homicide victim after her body is found at mobile home park

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have identified the body of a woman found outside of a mobile home park. They say she may be the victim of a homicide.

Sunday morning, a resident at Kingpoint Mobile Home Park, just outside of Grove, found a woman’s body.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office then requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. At that time, authorities could not confirm the woman’s identity.

The medical examiner’s office was able to identify the woman as 53-year-old Ransom White. Officials say she lived at one of the homes in the park.

The medical examiner will continue to work on the cause and manner of her death.

OSBI special agents are working the case as a homicide “until told otherwise by the medical examiner.”

If you have any information about White’s death or who she was with prior to her death, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8018 or call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.