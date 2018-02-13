Perry Public Schools cancels classes due to the flu

PERRY, Okla. – A local school district closed its doors after several students were sick with the flu.

Perry Public Schools announced that school would be canceled across all campuses through Thursday due to the virus.

Students are expected to arrive back at school on Friday.

School officials are warning parents to not send their children back to school if they are still showing symptoms of the flu. Also, if you suspect your child is getting the flu, do not send them out in public where they could expose other people to the virus.

So far this year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 129 people have died from the flu since September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost.

Also, sneeze or cough into a tissue and not your hands.

If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.